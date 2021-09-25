Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philomath:

Dinner & Comedy Show Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Join us for a special evening of fine dining and a comedy show featuring Jeremiah Caughlin. Invite a friend or neighbor. Dinner and Show - $15 at the door. Please RSVP as seating is limited

Part-Time Job Fair Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, OR

The 2021 Part-Time Job Fair allows students interested in part-time jobs or internships to interact with local employers stationed at tables in the Student Experience Center Plaza. Representatives...

The High Kings Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: Oregon State University, 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331

Multi Platinum Artists The High Kings are Internationally acclaimed singers of Irish folk songs.

(English) LIVE & LEARN WITH YOUR TODDLER – in person Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 757 NW Polk Ave, Corvallis, OR

Instructor: Jamie Jones Join other parents and toddlers (walking to age 2) for stories, music, painting, playdough and more. Help your child gain confidence all while building a community of...

Flynn Creek Circus presents 'Fairytale' Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Riotously funny, deeply moving and dangerously inspiring. Experience a comedic circus "Fairytale". About this Event Driven by original story line, high caliber artists and powerful imagery, the...