CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philomath, OR

Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philomath:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gurou_0c7ujapk00

Dinner & Comedy Show

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Join us for a special evening of fine dining and a comedy show featuring Jeremiah Caughlin. Invite a friend or neighbor. Dinner and Show - $15 at the door. Please RSVP as seating is limited

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240Cfz_0c7ujapk00

Part-Time Job Fair

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, OR

The 2021 Part-Time Job Fair allows students interested in part-time jobs or internships to interact with local employers stationed at tables in the Student Experience Center Plaza. Representatives...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L99M_0c7ujapk00

The High Kings

Corvallis, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: Oregon State University, 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97331

Multi Platinum Artists The High Kings are Internationally acclaimed singers of Irish folk songs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPMzg_0c7ujapk00

(English) LIVE & LEARN WITH YOUR TODDLER – in person

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Address: 757 NW Polk Ave, Corvallis, OR

Instructor: Jamie Jones Join other parents and toddlers (walking to age 2) for stories, music, painting, playdough and more. Help your child gain confidence all while building a community of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IKp1_0c7ujapk00

Flynn Creek Circus presents 'Fairytale'

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Riotously funny, deeply moving and dangerously inspiring. Experience a comedic circus "Fairytale". About this Event Driven by original story line, high caliber artists and powerful imagery, the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Philomath, OR
Corvallis, OR
Entertainment
City
Corvallis, OR
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Internships#Circus#Oregon State University#Irish#Jamie Jones Join
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
38
Followers
325
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy