CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magnolia, MS

Magnolia events coming soon

Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 7 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnwB0_0c7ujZtt00

MaMaCyTa Ranch 1st Annual Camp & Music Fest

Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Rd, Franklinton, LA

Barn Party to kick off the Festival season with an optional sleepover! Come enjoy some acoustical jams and stay awhile. About this Event Come join us for our first Camp Out and Music Fest before...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlHly_0c7ujZtt00

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR presents "Laine Hardy"

Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1301 Northwest Central Avenue, Amite City, LA 70422

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR "Laine Hardy"

Learn More

Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch"

Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Rd, Franklinton, LA

Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch" is on Facebook. To connect with Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch", join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh5Ov_0c7ujZtt00

Q50 Races Crossroads 100 Miles

Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 17049 State Park Blvd, Franklinton, LA

One hundred miles in three days in beautiful Bogue Chitto State Park. Great food and great people. Camping, too! The second edition of Q50 Races Crossroads 100 Miles is 10 mile loops with only one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUQ8b_0c7ujZtt00

Mentorship Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ SHCACA

Greensburg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 14340 LA-37, Greensburg, LA

The St. Helena College and Career Academy (Greensburg, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Mentorship Academy (Baton Rouge, LA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnolia, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magnolia, MS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Pearce
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia, MS
71
Followers
305
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy