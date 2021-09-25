Magnolia events coming soon

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Live events are coming to Magnolia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

MaMaCyTa Ranch 1st Annual Camp & Music Fest Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Rd, Franklinton, LA

Barn Party to kick off the Festival season with an optional sleepover! Come enjoy some acoustical jams and stay awhile. About this Event Come join us for our first Camp Out and Music Fest before...

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR presents "Laine Hardy" Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1301 Northwest Central Avenue, Amite City, LA 70422

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR "Laine Hardy"

Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch" Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 14298 Je Le Mein Rd, Franklinton, LA

Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch" is on Facebook. To connect with Adam Pearce at "MaMaCyTa Ranch", join Facebook today.

Q50 Races Crossroads 100 Miles Franklinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 17049 State Park Blvd, Franklinton, LA

One hundred miles in three days in beautiful Bogue Chitto State Park. Great food and great people. Camping, too! The second edition of Q50 Races Crossroads 100 Miles is 10 mile loops with only one...

Mentorship Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ SHCACA Greensburg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 14340 LA-37, Greensburg, LA

The St. Helena College and Career Academy (Greensburg, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Mentorship Academy (Baton Rouge, LA) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5p.