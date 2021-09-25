CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

Altus calendar: Events coming up

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are coming to Altus.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0c7ug12d00

Dutch Oven Cooking

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come see what we've got cookin'! Join us at Copper Breaks State Park and savor the flavor of years gone by! Learn the basics of cooking in the camp Dutch oven, a bit of history about cast iron and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EABv_0c7ug12d00

Samhain Saints Album release tour.

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 112 S Hudson St, Altus, OK

Samhain Saints Album release tour. Christies bar sept 25th. show at 9pm $5 at door. 112 S Hudson St. Altus OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkIuy_0c7ug12d00

Wilbarger General Hospital Foundation's 6th Annual Charting the Course Golf Tournament

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4400 Country Club Rd, Vernon, TX

Teams tee off at 9 a.m. The six-man scramble features contests like Closest to the Pin and a chance to win $10,000 for sinking a hole in one! We make sure no one goes hungry throughout the day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCUnp_0c7ug12d00

VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1701 Marshall St, Vernon, TX

List of Tiegh Henderson & Dustin Fraticelli upcoming events. Workshops Events by Tiegh Henderson & Dustin Fraticelli. Events - VHS Class of 2001 - 20 Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcUKv_0c7ug12d00

Vernon Main Street Wine & Art Walk

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Vernon Main Street Wine Walk is BACK & we have added to the fun! This year, we will have wine, beer, dessert and ART. Participating businesses will host a winery, beer samples from area...


