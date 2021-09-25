CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portageville, MO

Weather Forecast For Portageville

Portageville (MO) Weather Channel
Portageville (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PORTAGEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7oCQmX00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portageville, MO
Portageville (MO) Weather Channel

Portageville (MO) Weather Channel

Portageville, MO
239
Followers
570
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy