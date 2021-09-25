CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, MA

Spencer Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0c7nyF6X00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

