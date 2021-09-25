Spencer Daily Weather Forecast

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 26 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



