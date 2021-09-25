Gansevoort Weather Forecast
GANSEVOORT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
