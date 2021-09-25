Dayton Weather Forecast

DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, September 26 Haze High 84 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, September 27 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



