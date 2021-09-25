Dayton Weather Forecast
DAYTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, September 26
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
