PHOTOS: Meet Our ABC7 Allies in Action

Rize Up Bakery founder Azikiwee Anderson reinvents sourdough bread with unique ingredients while feeding Bay Area communities in need. When customers buy two loaves of his "Pay It Forward" bread, one is donated on the purchaser's behalf to Bay Area food banks, homeless shelters, and more. Watch his story here

Meet the man preserving Chinatown's cultural identity while tackling food and housing inequities. Malcolm Yeung helps Chinatown keep its cultural identity while ensuring affordable housing for its most vulnerable residents. Watch his story

Canine Companions connects a variety of assistance dogs with those who need them most.

Leading the service dog industry, "Canine Companions" expertly trains puppies to become skilled assistants for adults, children, and veterans with disabilities. The furry helpers are paired up with clients for unique support that's free of charge. Learn more about Canine Companions here

One man is setting the stage for community empowerment through Hip Hop culture, and he's passing the mic to youth in the Bay Area. Musical artist and community organizer, Khafre Jay merged activism and expressive arts to found HipHopForChange. The nonprofit organization uses Hip Hop culture as a vehicle for education and storytelling, uplifting voices through performance. Watch his story here

Activist Tiana Day inspires youth to stand up, take charge, and be the positive change they'd like to see in the world. Her nonprofit organization Youth Advocates for Change hosts fundraising events, organizes rallies, and records podcasts--all with youth voices at the forefront. Watch her story here

One man is helping to mobilize the Mission District during these challenging times. He's Roberto Hernandez, known in the community as the mayor of the Mission. Roberto recently founded Mission Food Hub, an organization that tackles food inequity while strengthening community trust in COVID-19 vaccination. Watch his story

Health and environmental justice organization Greenaction mobilizes community power to activate change in communities that need it most. At the forefront of the environmental justice movement, Greenaction's Co-founder Bradley Angel champions cleaner air in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. Watch his story here

A newly unveiled mural adorns the SF LGBT Center featuring 12 vibrant likenesses of local and international LGBTQ+ figures.

A vibrant mural has been unveiled at the corner of one of San Francisco's busiest intersections. The powerful message and the iconic location are symbols of pride for San Francisco's LGBTQ+ community, and for the talented artists who created it--Juan Manuel Carmona and Simón Malvaez. Watch their story here

Amidst attacks against AAPI elders, AACI's Dr. Nira Singh leads culturally sensitive mental health services to help community members heal.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Nira Singh has made it her life's mission to provide culturally sensitive mental health services to marginalized communities throughout Santa Clara County. Watch her story here

Isha Clarke advocates for sustainability and equity through her Bay Area-based climate justice group Youth Vs. Apocalypse.

A group of youth climate activists is championing social and environmental change not only during Earth month, but everyday. Leading the charge in the Bay Area is 18-year-old Isha Clarke whose work is rebuilding an equitable and sustainable planet. Watch her story here

Founded by Emily Pilloton, Girls Garage provides enriching design and building programs for young women to strengthen confidence and resilience.

At every stage of life, having the tools to succeed makes a difference. For a group of girls in West Berkeley, those tools are powered. Literally. They're members of Girls Garage. Founded by Emily Pilloton, it's a workshop built to foster confidence and agency, so young women can build the life of their dreams. Watch their story here

The founders of Compton's Transgender Cultural District describe how the world's first legally recognized transgender district came to be.

Since as early as the 1920s, San Francisco's Tenderloin District has been a home for transgender residents--and that's still true today. Within a 6-block section of the Tenderloin, known as Compton's Transgender Cultural District, three Black trans leaders are Building a Better Bay Area, by creating a safe, welcoming, and empowering neighborhood, led by trans people, for trans people. Watch their story here

In many communities across the Bay Area people are in need. Whether it be from impact from the COVID-19 pandemic or for other reasons, a need is felt. In East Oakland one community organization is stepping up to help.

In many communities across the Bay Area, people are in need. Whether it be from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or for other reasons, a need is felt. In East Oakland, one community organization Trybe is stepping up to help. Watch Trybe's story here

Antoine Hunter is a professional dancer and the artistic director of the Urban Jazz Dance Company. He is also deaf.

Antoine Hunter is a professional dancer and the artistic director of the Urban Jazz Dance Company . He is also deaf. Hunter founded the Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival, an annual event that showcases the artistic contributions of deaf and hard of hearing people from all over the world. Watch his story here

Brianna Noble took her horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back.

On the morning of May 29, Brianna Noble took her 17-hand horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway. Watch her story here!

Aesha Ash is founder of The Swan Dreams Project, a self-funded program that aims to get people to think twice about stereotypes.

Being a black woman in a world dominated by white dancers is not easy. Aesha Ash travels the country with the message that talent shouldn't be constrained by race or socio-economic status. Her goal: to encourage young people to persevere and dare to dream. Watch her story here!

Three Bay Area filmmakers are using their passion to share stories that inspire them.

Three Bay Area filmmakers are following their passion and using it to tell stories about the human experience. Sephora Woldu, Nicolas Jara and Reid Davenport are local filmmakers who shared with us what drives them to tell stories. Check out their stories and find out how they are using their craft to tell important stories.

San Francisco Ballet's youngest male principal dancer believes in spreading kindness when he's off stage. Benjamin Freemantle offers free haircuts to those who are down on their luck. Learn about his story here:

San Francisco Ballet's youngest male principal dancer believes in spreading kindness when he's off stage. Benjamin Freemantle is also a self-taught barber and hits the streets around Civic Center to offer free haircuts to those who are down on their luck. Learn about his story here

As the Oakland Ballet Company celebrates its 48th season performing the Nutcracker, ABC7 News is recognizing a man, making a difference for his dancers and to the community around him.

As the Oakland Ballet Company celebrates its 48th season performing the Nutcracker, ABC7 News is recognizing a man, making a difference for his dancers and to the community around him. Read on to find out why Artistic Director Graham Lustig is this month's ABC7 Star

A 16-year-old Fremont girl isn't just talking about saving the planet, she's taking her own steps online, in the classroom and on the international stage.

Sixteen-year-old Shreya Ramachandran isn't just TALKING about saving the planet, she's taking her own steps online, in the classroom and on the international stage. Her nonprofit Grey Water Project is the result of years of research and advocates repurposing lightly used water from the home to flush toilets and irrigate landscape. Watch her inspiring story here

Inside Devlin Carter's Oakland show room, you'll find his designs. But, upstairs on the weekend, a fascinating operation is underway -- he's teaching kids how to sew.

Fashion and footwear designer Devlin Carter's sneakers have blown up on Instagram. His unique style has gained the attention of thousands of people and celebrities all over the world. Inside Carter's Oakland show room, you'll find his designs. But, upstairs on the weekend, a fascinating operation is underway. He's teaching kids how to sew. Here's his story

Some of us can barely keep our closets organized, but one woman in the East Bay has taken up the task of organizing thousands of donated items to help those in her community, and in turn prevent child abuse.

Some of us can barely keep our own closets organized. Dori Freitas has been a steady volunteer at Bay Area Crisis Nursery, helping organize thousands of donated items each year to help those in her community, and in turn, prevent child abuse. Learn about her story here

An East Palo Alto mom is making a difference in her community by showing them it's never too late to achieve your dreams and proves than an "education delayed is not an education denied."