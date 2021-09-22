"Python is eating the software development world right now"

Containers are known as an amazing tool for cloud development, allowing software to run reliably when moved from one computing environment to another. But there are many other ways in which they can improve our lives as developers. This article looks at how to use containers to their greatest advantage and how to work around problem areas when they arise. We’ll be following up this article with another that looks at containers specifically from the embedded developer’s perspective.

