Swaddle Squad! Swaddle—Your Spot for All Things Baby in Ambler

writes Katie Kohler for Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board's Montco Explorer.

In 2017, Megan Sullivan opened Roost in Ambler. Located at 7 W Butler Pike, the store quickly established a great reputation for its selection of home decor, entertaining, and gifts. Roost also gave birth to another idea.

When Sullivan introduced a baby section, it had a very positive response. Outside of big box stores, shoppers in Montgomery County had little to no options when it came to baby clothes and gifts.

It gave Sullivan the idea to open Swaddle.

The baby and children’s boutique is filled with clothing, accessories, nursery décor, and toys from the top brands from all over the world. It’s a favorite for parents-to-be in Montgomery County who are preparing for the arrival of their little one. Also, if you are invited to a baby shower or birthday party, Swaddle’s unique and beautiful choices make gift-giving easy.

Swaddle is so much fun, come in and visit them in Ambler.

And they wrap, too!

Since new babies are always being born, top-selling items include baby clothes, footies, rompers, and onesies.

Toddler play clothes, tees, bows, headbands, and socks are also popular picks. Another customer favorite is Swaddle’s line of baseball hats with your little one’s initials on it.

You can shop at Swaddle online or in-store (16 E Butler Ave).

If you are strolling Ambler with your children, you will see why shopping in-store is extra special at Swaddle.

Not only can you touch the super-soft baby clothes, but Swaddle is also kid-friendly.

They love when children come to Swaddle and each kid leaves with a rubber ducky.

“Our goal is to create relationships that last,” said Sullivan. “Each time a customer visits, they know they’re going to find something special and they also know they’re going to have a pleasant experience. The rubber ducky is our way of saying thank you for supporting our small business and please visit again!”

It’s a “wrap,” Swaddle is the best choice for baby clothes in Montgomery County and a must-stop while visiting downtown Ambler.

“There isn’t much I don’t love about Ambler,” said Sullivan. “It has everything you need in one square mile – top-notch restaurants and tons of great shopping. The community is amazingly supportive of its businesses and residents. The people who live here are what make Ambler special. Also, the Main Street program is at the heart of everything that happens in Ambler as far as things to do. They plan and implement all the festivals, parades and events as well as promoting the town as a visitors destination.”

