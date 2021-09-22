Chicago White Sox have to wait to win the AL Central after they don’t get the big hit in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers: ‘Our execution is not what it has to be, in all phases’
The Sox had the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday but came up empty in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of 10,585 at Comerica Park. The Sox came into the day with a chance at clinching the division title with a win and a Cleveland Indians loss. Their magic number remains at two, pending the outcome of the Cleveland-Kansas City Royals game.www.chatsports.com
