Chicago White Sox have to wait to win the AL Central after they don’t get the big hit in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers: ‘Our execution is not what it has to be, in all phases’

By Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sox had the tying run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday but came up empty in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in front of 10,585 at Comerica Park. The Sox came into the day with a chance at clinching the division title with a win and a Cleveland Indians loss. Their magic number remains at two, pending the outcome of the Cleveland-Kansas City Royals game.

FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
The Chicago White Sox manage only 3 hits in a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers

Right fielder Adolis García kept the Texas Rangers ahead, making a leaping catch near the wall in right-center for the final out of the inning. Five Rangers pitchers limited the Sox to just three hits — a Luis Robert single in the first, a Yasmani Grandal home run in the sixth and a Romy González single in the seventh.
Chicago White Sox are ‘concerned’ after Carlos Rodón leaves after 3 innings with soreness in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, but their magic number drops to 2

DETROIT — Carlos Rodón showed flashes of his breakthrough 2021 season in the first inning Monday against the Detroit Tigers, striking out two batters. Rodón exited after 69 pitches and did not factor in the decision in the Chicago White Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Tigers in front of 12,844 at Comerica Park.
White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

DETROIT (AP) — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games. Reyes...
Detroit Tigers rack up 16 hits in 5-3 victory vs. White Sox for 4th straight win

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo isn't his best against left-handed pitching, but the rookie hopes to change that moving forward. Manager AJ Hinch gave Baddoo, a lefty hitter, his latest challenge with 11 games remaining: Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young, 2017 World Series champion and two-time All-Star over his 10-year career.
Harold Castro's clutch hit lifts Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over Chicago White Sox

When Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch replaced Miguel Cabrera with Harold Castro ahead of the seventh inning, he didn't necessarily expect the utility player to take on the role of a hero in Monday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox. But that's exactly what Castro did. Facing White Sox...
Tigers claw White Sox again, 5-3

Yeah, yeah, it’s not good to be at .500 since the All-Star break. And it’s not nice to have a worse second-half record than Detroit. And it’s unpleasant to have to wait another day to clinch the AAAL Central and to fall darn near hopelessly behind the Astros for home field advantage in the AL Division Series.
Tigers get big hit off Craig Kimbrel, beat White Sox in series opener

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Monday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (73-78) have won three in a row. The White Sox (85-65) can still clinch the American League Central as early as Tuesday with a win and a loss by the Cleveland Indians.
Nearing AL Central title, White Sox visit Tigers

The Chicago White Sox moved closer to an American League Central Division title on Monday despite losing to the Detroit Tigers. With second-place Cleveland getting swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader, the White Sox’s magic number to clinch the division is two. They can clinch the title with a...
