Red Wings: Forward Bobby Ryan Signed to a Professional Tryout
The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Bobby Ryan to a professional tryout. The move comes a day before the start of Detroit’s training camp. Ryan started hot in his first year in Detroit last season, but injuries near the deadline cut it short. He played in 33 games, scoring seven goals and seven assists. Ryan fit in comfortably among the middle six of the team, finding some success pushing the offense forward.www.chatsports.com
