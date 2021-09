Suarez went 1-for-5 with a double and three strikeouts in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Nationals. Suarez's two-bagger allowed him to extend his hitting streak to six games, tying his longest stretch of the season. With Mike Moustakas (foot) on the injured list, Suarez is poised to play regularly at third base during the final week of the season, perhaps making him an attractive pickup in leagues where fantasy managers may have dropped him during what's been a rough campaign for the 30-year-old. Suarez owns a meager .678 OPs on the season, but he's slashing .400/.444/.760 with five extra-base knocks during his ongoing hitting streak.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO