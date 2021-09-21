10 questions for the Denver Nuggets approaching training camp

What are your initial thoughts from the Denver Nuggets’ media week?. Asher Levy (@ashmanzini): I think that overall this media week went pretty well. We heard from Jamal for the first time in a long time and I feel confident that once we get him back, he’ll be ready to go. I think it was great to see Will and AG in such high spirits. MPJ had some great responses about his extension. Bones Hyland is quickly becoming a fan (and personal) favorite, and it continued into media week. Everything we heard from or about him was great. Just overall really excited to see the team this season.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO