Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Monett stations charging $0.11 extra
(MONETT, MO) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monett area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Monett area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 879 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 1601 E Cleveland Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.30
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.34
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.85
$3.02
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
