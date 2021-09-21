Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Monett stations charging $0.11 extra

(MONETT, MO) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monett area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monett area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Murphy USA at 879 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Casey's at 1601 E Cleveland Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 879 Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 2.98

Kum & Go 870 E Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Casey's 1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 310 S Kyler St, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ 3.02 $ 3.09

Casey's 206 W Commercial St, Pierce City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.