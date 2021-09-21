CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

Price checks register Decatur diesel price, cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5M1p_0c3D1iVi00

(DECATUR, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Decatur area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Mobil at 114 Us-287 N .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

QuikTrip

701 W Hale Ave, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.79

Alon

1305 S Us-287 , Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.15
$3.45
$2.79

Valero

1105 S Fm-51, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.89

Shell

1306 E Business Hwy 380, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

1105 N Us-287, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89

Shell

2105 S College Ave, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

