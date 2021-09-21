Price checks register Decatur diesel price, cheapest station
(DECATUR, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Decatur area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Mobil at 114 Us-287 N .
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.15
$3.45
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
