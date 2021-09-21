Price checks register Decatur diesel price, cheapest station

(DECATUR, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Decatur area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at QuikTrip at 701 W Hale Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Mobil at 114 Us-287 N .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

QuikTrip 701 W Hale Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.79

Alon 1305 S Us-287 , Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.79

Valero 1105 S Fm-51, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.89

Shell 1306 E Business Hwy 380, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1105 N Us-287, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Shell 2105 S College Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.