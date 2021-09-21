Price check: Diesel prices around Marion

(MARION, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Marion, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Marion area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Southern Star at 6080 Us-221 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 3365 Sugar Hill Rd.

The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Southern Star 6080 Us-221 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 603 W Henderson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.07

K G's Quik Stop 865 Rutherford Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Murphy Express 2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Quality 3086 Us-221N, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

KG's Quik Stop 4613 Us-221N, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.