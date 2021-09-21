Price check: Diesel prices around Marion
(MARION, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Marion, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Marion area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Southern Star at 6080 Us-221 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 3365 Sugar Hill Rd.
The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.54
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
