Marion, NC

Price check: Diesel prices around Marion

 9 days ago
(MARION, NC) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Marion, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Marion area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Southern Star at 6080 Us-221 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.55, listed at Pilot at 3365 Sugar Hill Rd.

The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Southern Star

6080 Us-221 S, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$--
$2.99

Ingles

603 W Henderson St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.54
$3.07

K G's Quik Stop

865 Rutherford Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Murphy Express

2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$3.09

Quality

3086 Us-221N, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

KG's Quik Stop

4613 Us-221N, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

