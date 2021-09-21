CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get a Job at Apple as a Developer

 10 days ago
Apple is the dream company I always wanted to work for. And here I am…I made it! Here’s my story. I prepared for a month and a half before my first screening interview and solved 5–10 questions every day on Leetcode.com.com. Here is the rundown of different sections I used to tackle the system design questions. I will cover the detail of these sections with an example in another blog I will link here. I found that it worked for most questions.

#Android#Smartphone App#Ios#Data Structure#Leetcode Com#Mobile App System Design#Http#Api Design#Performance Tooling#Ada#Java
