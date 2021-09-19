Twin Falls-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Twin Falls, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Twin Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fThJx_0c10RxIY00

772 Apache Way, Twin Falls, 83301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $373,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,592 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Large well-built home in a desirable neighborhood. Lots of fresh updates including quartz countertops and new appliances. New floor in the upstairs living room and family room. Oak hardwood on the main level. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms and a large bonus room downstairs. Egress windows in the basement may not be up to code. New roof, metal siding in 2018. The new water heater was installed in 2020. Energy-efficient wood windows throughout. Mature and beautiful landscaping.

For open house information, contact Jared English, Congress Realty, Inc at 888-225-4950

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98818072)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8pUN_0c10RxIY00

2593 E 3700 N, Twin Falls, 83301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $698,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,592 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Quiet country living!! Wide gated pasture/acreage for Animals/Privacy, RV Parking, Large Circular driveway, No HOA's/ CC&R's, Large windows and skylights,2 separate living spaces w/ private entrances, Fruit Tree's, Garden space, Large covered patio deck, Spacious Livingroom, New LVP flooring, some remodeling in kitchen, Water Softener system. Don't miss this rare opportunity to turn this large beautiful home with privacy and acreage in Twin Falls, into your home and start living the life you have wanted!

For open house information, contact James Geerdes, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho at 208-734-1991

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98809144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVpQc_0c10RxIY00

1070 Easy Ave., Twin Falls, 83301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This charming New Construction 3 bed 2 bath home in desirable NW Twin Falls is in close proximity to shopping, hospital, schools, restaurants and much more. This is a single level home with low maintenance and upkeep. This home features upgrades of quartz, full tiled backsplash, walk-in shower and LVP flooring.

For open house information, contact Teri Stokes, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98812876)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcWKK_0c10RxIY00

534 Whispering Pine, Twin Falls, 83301

5 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,288 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, 5 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home sits on approx. 1/3 of an acre in a wonderful neighborhood. RV parking for 30' camper, 30 amp/sewer clean out,4 car garage being a tandem bay. Granite kitchen countertops in the kitchen, large breakfast bar, two ovens, and gas cooktop, and pantry. Fully finished basement, two bedrooms, Jack-n-Jill bathroom, amazing craft room, 4 egress windows, cold storage. Located in a wonderful mature neighborhood of Twin Falls.

For open house information, contact Justin Winson, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98812820)

