On the hunt for a home in Poughkeepsie? These houses are on the market

(Poughkeepsie, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Poughkeepsie. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1548 Route 9, Wappinger, 12590 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come see this spacious coop unit in wappingers. First floor unit with master bath and huge closets. Close to route 9, mall, nightlife and various shops. Coop board has common area improvements planned, such as painting and carpets. HOA fee includes grounds, hot water, management, pest control, taxes. water/sewer, garbage, mowing and snowplowing.

For open house information, contact OMAR HARPER, HARPER & ASSOC. REALTY TEAMS BE at Uni-ted-States+18454407772

37 Meadow Lane, Modena, 12548 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Set on a private landscaped half acre lot just outside New Paltz, this is your chance to enjoy peaceful, private, and convenient living. This charming home has been well updated so you can simply move in and enjoy from day one. The living spaces are spacious and light-filled with large windows that frame the views of nature in the backyard. There is a wood-burning stove in the living room for cozy winter nights. With plenty of countertop space and quality appliances, any eager cook will feel right at home in this kitchen. The convenience of two bedrooms downstairs, and two bedrooms are on the upper-level means there’s room for everyone to enjoy their own comfort. Outside, the large backyard is surrounded by mature trees and located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Minutes to town for shopping, restaurants and parks and just minutes from the NYS Thruway just 90 miles north of Manhattan.

For open house information, contact Timothy Hurley, Coldwell Banker Village GreenK at 845-331-5357

3 Kinderhook Drive, Poughkeepsie, 12603 3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The perfect starter home with LOTS of potential. Located on one of the larger lots in this quaint neighborhood,with a park-like backyard ready for a pool, hammock or wonderful expansion. Two Bedrooms on the ground floor compliment the large bedroom on second floor. Second floor also has a gallery/sitting area with access to partial attic storage. 3/4 finished basement recently renovated with a new egress window provides further potential for the lower level. Washer/Dryer in laundry room with more storage access complete the lower level. A screened in porch overlooks the expansive yard and mature trees. The detached garage accommodates 1 vehicle with ample room for a workshop, more storage or grown up toys!

For open house information, contact Christopher Virtuoso, Keller Williams Hudson Valley North at 481-270-0

26 Fulton St, Wappinger, 12590 3 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Why rent when you can own? Affordable Village living can be yours in this three bedroom unit which is the right half of this well maintained duplex. The Trex decking rocking chair front porch greets you at the end of each day and the fenced in back yard is perfect for BBQs and keeping fido safe! Inside you will find freshly painted walls and gleaming hardwood floors. The first floor offers a spacious kitchen, living and dining rooms and the period banister adorned stairs lead up to 3 bedrooms and a bath. The third floor is finished and provides 2 additional rooms for office, playroom, or storage and is in addition to the 1508 SF. Municipal water, sewer, natural gas and low taxes make this home convenient and cost effective. Don't wait - call today to see this village gem.

For open house information, contact VIRGINIA CORBETT, RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY FK at Uni-ted-States+18457656128