CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Check out these homes on the Stamford market now

Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 4 days ago

(Stamford, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kur6K_0c10MHYl00

3 Pheasant Court, Norwalk, 06854

3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful turnkey home, located on a quiet cul de sac just over the Darien and Rowayton borders, convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants, and within walking distance of the Rowayton train station. With gracious flow and comfortable single-level living, this well maintained home offers a kitchen with granite counters, newer baths, partially finished lower level flexspace (for office, playroom, gym and/or bedroom), lovely property, bordered by a preserve, with expansive deck, an inviting pool, plus an outdoor pool bath. Relax and enjoy easy living in this peaceful oasis, while taking in the views of Five Mile River and surrounding scenery.

For open house information, contact Molly O'Brien Watkins, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-655-8234

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170435342)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyt9N_0c10MHYl00

146 Gillies Lane, Norwalk, 06854

2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully maintained grounds complete with mature tress and plantings, flowers, pond, fountain, bridges, walking trail, inground pool, and clubhouse. This property is truely an oasis. This bright first floor end unit offers 2 bedrooms, one with a double closet and the other good size with walk in closet, large full bathroom, large storage closet off the foyer, and stackable washer and dryer. Livingroom-diningroom combo has woodburning fireplace and sliders to private deck overlooking woods and babbling brook. Plenty of parking. Easy access to 95 and the Merrit, Rt 1, train and shopping.

For open house information, contact Dawn Puchala, Key Realty of Connecticut at 203-301-4419

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170431266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1tcb_0c10MHYl00

28 Shorefront Park, Norwalk, 06854

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,167 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to this fabulous beach oasis! A stunning direct waterfront home featuring four bedrooms and five baths with private sandy beach. A Perfect location for a primary or weekend retreat, just one hour outside of New York City. Enjoy the chef's kitchen and open family room with fireplace and full glass accordion wall door that opens to create a seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining experience and one that would sure to be the envy of family and friends. The luxurious primary suite is well designed to capture the expansive water views and provides a spacious seating area to unwind and take in the sea air. It also features, two walk-in closets, spa bath with steam shower as well as a second laundry location. The third floor bonus room and full bath offers flexible space for recreation, media or gym. This home is the ideal spot for the water enthusiast to enjoy boating, fishing and entertaining. Additional amenities include; unique recreation boat storage under the home and a great outdoor shower. Shorefront Park is a waterfront association located along the Water Street area of SoNo with wonderful restaurants, marina, train, shopping and entertaining. A beautiful enclave on the Norwalk Harbor that opens to the Long Island Sound. The annual National Flood Insurance Policy is transferable to the buyer with a current premium of $870. The property has potential for a private dock and pool.

For open house information, contact Eileen Murphy, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-655-8234

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170402474)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqQ3i_0c10MHYl00

15 Fairweather Drive, Norwalk, 06851

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This is a great location. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms, large kitchen. Bring your ideas and turn this house into a home. Nice size flat backyard. House being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Angela Araujo, Keller Williams Prestige Prop. at 203-327-6700

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170418968)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Real Estate
City
Darien, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Ct#Long Island Sound#New York City#Rowayton#Washer#Key Realty Of Connecticut#Perfect#House
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stamford Updates

Stamford Updates

Stamford, CT
50
Followers
247
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy