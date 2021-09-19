Check out these homes on the Stamford market now

(Stamford, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3 Pheasant Court, Norwalk, 06854 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful turnkey home, located on a quiet cul de sac just over the Darien and Rowayton borders, convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants, and within walking distance of the Rowayton train station. With gracious flow and comfortable single-level living, this well maintained home offers a kitchen with granite counters, newer baths, partially finished lower level flexspace (for office, playroom, gym and/or bedroom), lovely property, bordered by a preserve, with expansive deck, an inviting pool, plus an outdoor pool bath. Relax and enjoy easy living in this peaceful oasis, while taking in the views of Five Mile River and surrounding scenery.

146 Gillies Lane, Norwalk, 06854 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully maintained grounds complete with mature tress and plantings, flowers, pond, fountain, bridges, walking trail, inground pool, and clubhouse. This property is truely an oasis. This bright first floor end unit offers 2 bedrooms, one with a double closet and the other good size with walk in closet, large full bathroom, large storage closet off the foyer, and stackable washer and dryer. Livingroom-diningroom combo has woodburning fireplace and sliders to private deck overlooking woods and babbling brook. Plenty of parking. Easy access to 95 and the Merrit, Rt 1, train and shopping.

28 Shorefront Park, Norwalk, 06854 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,167 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to this fabulous beach oasis! A stunning direct waterfront home featuring four bedrooms and five baths with private sandy beach. A Perfect location for a primary or weekend retreat, just one hour outside of New York City. Enjoy the chef's kitchen and open family room with fireplace and full glass accordion wall door that opens to create a seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining experience and one that would sure to be the envy of family and friends. The luxurious primary suite is well designed to capture the expansive water views and provides a spacious seating area to unwind and take in the sea air. It also features, two walk-in closets, spa bath with steam shower as well as a second laundry location. The third floor bonus room and full bath offers flexible space for recreation, media or gym. This home is the ideal spot for the water enthusiast to enjoy boating, fishing and entertaining. Additional amenities include; unique recreation boat storage under the home and a great outdoor shower. Shorefront Park is a waterfront association located along the Water Street area of SoNo with wonderful restaurants, marina, train, shopping and entertaining. A beautiful enclave on the Norwalk Harbor that opens to the Long Island Sound. The annual National Flood Insurance Policy is transferable to the buyer with a current premium of $870. The property has potential for a private dock and pool.

15 Fairweather Drive, Norwalk, 06851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This is a great location. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms, large kitchen. Bring your ideas and turn this house into a home. Nice size flat backyard. House being sold as is.

