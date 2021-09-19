Milledgeville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Milledgeville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Milledgeville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

260 Westwood Acres, Scotts Hill, 38374 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Small Town Living! Sitting pretty on 2.6 acres with Home, Hobby Shop, and Storage Shed. Home features 3 stories with bedroom and bath on each level. Plumbed for 2 laundry rooms. Recreational and media room. Covered porches on front and back. Oversized attached garage. Small detached house is perfect for your favorite hobby. The storage shed is ample space for your mower, boat, fishing equipment, or any other favorites. New roof on all three buildings. Call our Sell Number 731-249-5376 to view.

For open house information, contact Linda Lipscomb, RE/MAX Unlimited at 731-249-5376

1292 Sweet Lips Road, Finger, 38334 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Whether you are interested in a property to flip or investing in a rental property, this is a great opportunity. The home is nestled among over 7 wooded acres. The property is occupied by a long time renter. The property is being sold as is. For more information or a showing, call Brandi Wilson, 731-234-0600

For open house information, contact Brandi Wilson, RE/MAX Realty Source at 731-668-7500