Sharon Grove, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Sharon Grove market now

Sharon Grove Today
 4 days ago

(Sharon Grove, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sharon Grove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214ENo_0c10HbuY00

207 Goebel, Elkton, 42220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,180 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This absolutely gorgeous 1.5 story home in downtown Elkton is full of historic charm! The interior features spacious living with beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, a formal dining room, and a wonderful front porch. The backyard features a huge back porch looking out on a lovely yard. The detached game room offers a great entertaining area. This stunning home is a can't miss!

For open house information, contact KELVIN DEBERRY, BOLINGER REAL ESTATE & AUCTION at 270-632-8882

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35455)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Puxv3_0c10HbuY00

22 Lena Lane, Lewisburg, 42256

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1993

** MOTIVATED SELLER MAKE OFFER ** Very Scenic and private 2 story Log sided Home with W/Full basement and Great views of Lake Malone and Woods. Home features on main floor are open living room and kitchen area, Large bedroom and bath with garden tub and shower and access to the screened in patio and large covered wrap porch. Basement is fully finished with bedroom and nice living room area, also has large laundry/utility room and another large wrap porch. House also has a top floor unfinished bonus room with half bath that could easily be turned into an additional bedroom or living area, etc. House sits on a nice wooded lot that's almost an acre and has concrete driveway. You need to see this one owner Home in person to truly appreciate the sturdy built Craftsmanship for yourself.

For open house information, contact Randy Arnold, Landmark Realty Llc at 270-999-1540

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10998276)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfxIC_0c10HbuY00

53 Edwards Lane, Lewisburg, 42256

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this Beautiful home in the country! This updated home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large laundry room, 2 living spaces, an above ground pool with a new liner and large deck, and detached garage. 2nd bathroom has had tile, bath, and countertop resurfaced, and has heated floors. HES Fiber Optic internet available. Call to set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact BRIANNA CRAFT, TOWN AND COUNTRY REALTY at 270-886-0103

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KQXE_0c10HbuY00

204 W Mcreynolds Drive, Elkton, 42220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home in Elkton with a modern feel. Big living room, awesome bathroom. 3 bed/2 bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Beautiful landscaping.

For open house information, contact LEON SHIRK, HALEY AUCTIONS AND REALTY at 270-726-2900

Copyright © 2021 Hopkinsville Christian & Todd County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCCBRKY-35508)

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

