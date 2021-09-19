Take a look at these homes on the Sharon Grove market now

(Sharon Grove, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sharon Grove. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

207 Goebel, Elkton, 42220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,180 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This absolutely gorgeous 1.5 story home in downtown Elkton is full of historic charm! The interior features spacious living with beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, a formal dining room, and a wonderful front porch. The backyard features a huge back porch looking out on a lovely yard. The detached game room offers a great entertaining area. This stunning home is a can't miss!

22 Lena Lane, Lewisburg, 42256 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1993

** MOTIVATED SELLER MAKE OFFER ** Very Scenic and private 2 story Log sided Home with W/Full basement and Great views of Lake Malone and Woods. Home features on main floor are open living room and kitchen area, Large bedroom and bath with garden tub and shower and access to the screened in patio and large covered wrap porch. Basement is fully finished with bedroom and nice living room area, also has large laundry/utility room and another large wrap porch. House also has a top floor unfinished bonus room with half bath that could easily be turned into an additional bedroom or living area, etc. House sits on a nice wooded lot that's almost an acre and has concrete driveway. You need to see this one owner Home in person to truly appreciate the sturdy built Craftsmanship for yourself.

53 Edwards Lane, Lewisburg, 42256 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this Beautiful home in the country! This updated home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large laundry room, 2 living spaces, an above ground pool with a new liner and large deck, and detached garage. 2nd bathroom has had tile, bath, and countertop resurfaced, and has heated floors. HES Fiber Optic internet available. Call to set up your showing today!

204 W Mcreynolds Drive, Elkton, 42220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home in Elkton with a modern feel. Big living room, awesome bathroom. 3 bed/2 bath. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Beautiful landscaping.

