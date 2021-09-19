CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

Take a look at these homes on the market in Kingfisher

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 4 days ago

(Kingfisher, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kingfisher than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjSMA_0c105NHV00

1106 S 12Th Street, Kingfisher, 73750

3 Beds 3 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1960

So many amenities! Full home GENERAC generator, detached fully stocked shop with half bath AND central air, underground sprinkler, built-ins, NEST, and more! Large windows throughout the home give amazing natural light. Two living spaces, one with (annually serviced) gas fireplace, are great open spaces for entertaining or staying cozy!

For open house information, contact Catherine Branscum, Keller-Williams Platinum at 405-748-8500

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-965640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W893U_0c105NHV00

22821 N 2860 Road, Kingfisher, 73750

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,052 Square Feet | Built in 1902

It is my pleasure to present to you, the American Dream in Small town, Kingfisher America. This three story, circa 1902 Victorian 4052 sq ft Home was originally built on Main & Sheridan where the current post office is located. A local family appreciated her significant beauty and had her moved the 3 miles to the current location. It took 3 days! This 119 year old home is a dream. Only a few minutes from the Kingfisher Park; This estate boasts 3.87 acres with a bridged creek & 45*50 shop & fenced area in the backyard. The home has been updated throughout the years and you simply won't believe the condition when you step inside. The last updates done included the kitchen (2013), installation of a new geothermal system (2018), the shop, decking on back porch, and new roof (2018). All of this is Only 45 minutes from OKC!! Call for your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Kristin A. Knox-Paradis, LIME Realty at 405-254-6310

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-968409)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfJfK_0c105NHV00

101 N Taylor St, Dover, 73734

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well maintained 3 bed room 2 bath home on a corner lot with large mature trees all around! recent updates include New flooring and a new open floor plan. There is a concrete floored shop building that is wired for 220 v and a concrete floored storage building.

For open house information, contact Cody Capell, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048256)

