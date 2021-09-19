Check out these Saint Anthony homes on the market

(Saint Anthony, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Anthony will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

731 N 2900 E, St Anthony, 83445 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This is the country living that you have been looking for! Must see to fully appreciate the peace and quiet as well as the beautiful view of the Teton Mountains! This beautiful 4600sqf home was built in 2013 with mostly brick, stucco, and vinyl siding for exterior. It sits on 6.59 acres with the Chester canal running through the corner of the property and comes with 1 share of water rights. Large horse arena sits at the front of the property with 4 corals and a pen. 40x60 heated shop has a brand new office and bathroom and tons of room to store toys and equipment. 20x30 shed to store wood or other equipment with full drive through over head doors. 10x20 garden shed for lawn equipment and over head storage. Built in sand volley ball court next to the garden. The home is equipped with a propane furnace as well as a wood burning boiler as a secondary source of heat that also heats the shop. The home comes with 7 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms as well as a large living room and family room for gathering. Off the main floor is a full deck for BBQ with propane stub out and the most gorgeous views you have ever seen! Full walk out basement onto a paver patio with a firepit and a hot tub! Fully landscaped with tons of grass for playing outside. One of a kind country, horse property!

For open house information, contact Aaron Fleming, Eagle Point Realty, LLC at 208-356-5777

2565 538 N, St Anthony, 83445 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This is a nice large lot, fenced, sellers did have horses at one time. There is a loafing shed, a small garage. The trailer has a lean-to on front for a small covered porch. There is a lot of potential with this property, build a home, rent the trailer, use the land. Easy access from hwy 20. The house has 2 bedrooms and one bath, seller has replaced all flooring and made the home very cute. The yard is landscaped with mature trees. It is vacant a ready for someone to move in. Trailer is not on foundation.

350 E 3 N, Sugar City, 83448 5 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1993

NEW LISTING BACK TO SCHOOL STYLE!!! You won't want to miss out on this property for its LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Your kids can walk to elementary school right through your back yard gate. Brand New Jr. High being built right across the street. This Home sits on a nice sized city Lot, with a country feel! This 5 bedroom 3 bath Home has a split entry layout, that is functional for family living. Walk right into your beautiful updated kitchen equipped with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Take a Seat in your reading nook next to the oversized bay window in your living room, and enjoy all your good reads. This Home includes a Spacious Master Bedroom, with your very own Master Bathroom. This home was made for convenience and ease with features like; Ecobee Thermostat, Smart Home Sprinkling System and Smart Home garage door openers. Cozy up in your theatre room and watch your favorite movie (Screen, Projector, Surround Sound), with black out curtains. Nice and Roomie 2 car garage to park your oversized vehicles. Outdoor features include mature trees, Shed, Garden Space and Fire Pit. Come Take a Look TODAY!!!

2862 E 700 N, Saint Anthony, 83445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1988

The possibilities are endless with this property! 23 acres with plenty of water rights, division rights, one home on a foundation, a rental trailer unit, a gorgeous view of the Tetons, 1 mile from Hwy 20 & the Fremont County Golf Course, & much more! This is the perfect place to be off the grid with your own farm & totally self-sustaining life, out of the way of mainstream but not too far off the beaten path. Private septic systems & electricity for each unit. A shared well with some of the purest water.

