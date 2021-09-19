Paying too much for gas Columbia? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBIA, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Break Time, at 4 Business Loop 70 E .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Break Time 4 Business Loop 70 E , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Phillips 66 1412 Rangeline St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

Phillips 66 1300 Fellows Pl, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1018 West Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 2.98

Gerbes 1729 W Broadway, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 2.98

Break Time 1410 Forum Blvd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro Mart at 601 Scott Blvd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.