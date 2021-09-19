Paying too much for gas Kingfisher? Analysis shows most expensive station

(KINGFISHER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Kingfisher area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kingfisher area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 701 N Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Shamrock 723 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Conoco 1609 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 100 W Mitchell Dr, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Love's Country Store 203 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 102 S Main St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.