Paying too much for gas Kingfisher? Analysis shows most expensive station
(KINGFISHER, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Kingfisher area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kingfisher area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 N Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.51
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 102 S Main St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
