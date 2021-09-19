Paying too much for gas Des Moines? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DES MOINES, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Des Moines?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Des Moines area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Des Moines area appeared to be at Git n Go, at 806 Se 14Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Git n Go 806 Se 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.93

Git n Go 3000 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.03 $ 3.47 $ --

BP 1516 Se 1St St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Git n Go 3940 E 29Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 2.79 $ -- $ --

QuikTrip 2428 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.03 $ 3.45 $ 2.87

Kum & Go 2211 University Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 3700 Hubbell Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.