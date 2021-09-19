CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTxj8_0c0sIzpb00

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across the Salt Lake City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salt Lake City area was $3.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.51 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.69
$3.99

Craig's Service Center

904 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.98
$--
$4.38
$--

Chevron

375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.92
$--
$--
$3.88

Chevron

504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$4.17

Chevron

2110 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2362 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1818 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

