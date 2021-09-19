Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Gas prices vary across the Salt Lake City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salt Lake City area was $3.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.51 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.69 $ 3.99

Craig's Service Center 904 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ 4.38 $ --

Chevron 375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.88

Chevron 504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 4.17

Chevron 2110 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2362 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1818 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.