Are you overpaying for gas in Portland? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PORTLAND, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Portland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Portland area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Portland area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ --

Chevron 2230 W Burnside St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1525 Se Ladd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ 4.55 $ 3.99

Chevron 1850 Sw Skyline Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.89

76 1817 Sw Skyline Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.31 $ 4.45 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.