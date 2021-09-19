CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in San Jose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i8ob_0c0sG3wo00

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.37 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Jose area was $4.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Jose area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
card
card$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--

Shell

2698 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.95
$--
$--
$4.79

Chevron

147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.19
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.19

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.87
$5.02
$5.17
$4.51

Chevron

735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.25

Valero

4298 Senter Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
San Jose Sentinel

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 20812 4th Street, Unit 23, a beautifully updated condominium located in a prime spot of this gated community. This unit features
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Live events coming up in San Jose

1. Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - First Wednesday; 2. Nightmare On San Pedro St; 3. Cal Poly Alumni Hockey Social - New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks; 4. Mid-Week Cleanup Event on Guadalupe River at Willow Street at 87 Highway; 5. Hunger at Home Bridge the Gap
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Diamond Gas Mart
San Jose Sentinel

These condos are for sale in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these San Jose condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes for sale in San Jose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning Tuscan style home located in the desirable town of Los Gatos, CA. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and almost 7,000 square
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Top San Jose sports news

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Survey pinpoints San Jose's cheapest diesel

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.89 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 1405 Branham Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Reco at 1645 Tully Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.87.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Where’s the most expensive gas in San Jose?

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose gas at $3.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
971
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy