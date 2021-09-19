Are you overpaying for gas in San Jose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.37 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Jose area was $4.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Jose area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
|card
card$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.95
$--
$--
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.19
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.87
$5.02
$5.17
$4.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
