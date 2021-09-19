Are you overpaying for gas in San Jose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.37 for gas in the San Jose area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Jose area was $4.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Jose area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ -- card card $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ --

Shell 2698 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.95 $ -- $ -- $ 4.79

Chevron 147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.19

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.87 $ 5.02 $ 5.17 $ 4.51

Chevron 735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.25

Valero 4298 Senter Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.