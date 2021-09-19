Where’s the most expensive gas in Alameda?

(ALAMEDA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alameda?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Alameda area was $4.42 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2740 98Th Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2740 98Th Ave, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1700 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 451 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1400 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ 4.79

76 2142 E 12Th St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

76 100 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1900 Davis St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.