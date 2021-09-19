Where’s the most expensive gas in Alameda?
(ALAMEDA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Alameda?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Alameda area was $4.42 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.85 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2740 98Th Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$4.95
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59
|card
card$4.85
$4.95
$5.05
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1900 Davis St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
