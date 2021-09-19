CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers clinch playoff spot for fourth straight season with 6-4 win over Cubs

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a near guarantee for weeks now, but tonight the Brewers made it official: They are in the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Both teams started tonight with a scoreless first inning. In the top of the second, Willson Contreras his a ball sharp to right center field, but Lorenzo Cain ran it down and caught it. He was a bit shaken up but remained in the game. However, he did come out of the game at the start of the fifth inning, and the official report was right hip discomfort.

