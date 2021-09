When the Tampa Bay Lightning finally got over their postseason hump and won back-to-back Stanely Cups, they did so on the back of an incredibly balanced starting forward lineup. Not only did they feature some of the top scoring talent in the entire league, but they also iced, arguably, the best third-line in the NHL with Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow. This third line helped to change the identity of the team, as it gave them a shut-down defensive presence that could, at a moment’s notice, turn a mistake by their opponent into a goal.

