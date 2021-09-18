CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox 9, Orioles 3: It’s exactly what you want

Cover picture for the articleThe goal this weekend was a sweep, and that is still on the table after two games. Things actually got off to a bit of a rocky start on Saturday when Nick Pivetta gave up two runs and three straight hits right off the bat, but the Red Sox had no problem answering back. Things stayed close for a big chunk of the game until Xander Bogaerts had the dagger with a three-run homer to open things up. We also saw Tanner Houck out of the bullpen, and he mostly looked very good. Onward and upward.

