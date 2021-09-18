Red Sox 9, Orioles 3: It’s exactly what you want

The Red Sox take their high-wire act to the Pacific Northwest to face Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (10:10 p.m., NESN). The Sox put up a good fight in Chicago against the mighty White Sox, and the task only gets a little easier among the 12th Men in Washington State. This is why it’s go time for Eduardo Rodriguez, per our own Matt Collins, who #Ed crosses at his own peril. Gilbert, a promising rookie, could be lights out tonight or get lit up, as it goes for talented rookies, and you know which one we want, friends.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO