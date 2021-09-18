CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nome Dispatch

Nome news wrap: What's trending

 6 days ago

(NOME, AK) The news in Nome never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Nome area, click here.

Nome / knom.org

Buildings must be fixed or come down, Nome Common Council says

The Nome Common Council on Sept. 13 voted to declare three properties in the city public nuisances. According to city ordinance, the declaration means that the buildings have some deficiency in their structure or maintenance that might endanger the health or safety of human lives. The owners have until Oct. 1 to remedy the issues with the buildings, remove or demolish them. Read more

Nome / knba.org

ACLU wants to hold city of Nome in contempt for withholding evidence in bias lawsuit

The American Civil Liberties Union wants a federal court to hold the city of Nome in contempt – for allegedly withholding police audits and emails in a legal case against the Nome police department. (Editor's note: The plaintiff’s name is publicly available via court documents. As a standard policy, KNBA... Read more

Nome / knom.org

Love Letters to Home: Katie Smith of Nome, Alaska

WELCOME TO LOVE LETTERS TO HOME, where RAHI alumni share what they love about their community through a letter. This week, hear Nome’s own Katie Smith express her gratitude to the community for filling the stands at school sports and to her parents for their love and encouragement. Listen to... Read more

Nome / nomenugget.net

Region sees 32 active COVID cases

As COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country, cases of the virus in Nome, Norton Sound, and the Bering Strait region are also on a slight upward trajectory. In the last week, Norton Sound Health Corporation has identified 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 32. Read more

Nome, AK
ABOUT

With Nome Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

