Nome news wrap: What’s trending

Buildings must be fixed or come down, Nome Common Council says The Nome Common Council on Sept. 13 voted to declare three properties in the city public nuisances. According to city ordinance, the declaration means that the buildings have some deficiency in their structure or maintenance that might endanger the health or safety of human lives. The owners have until Oct. 1 to remedy the issues with the buildings, remove or demolish them. Read more

ACLU wants to hold city of Nome in contempt for withholding evidence in bias lawsuit The American Civil Liberties Union wants a federal court to hold the city of Nome in contempt – for allegedly withholding police audits and emails in a legal case against the Nome police department. (Editor's note: The plaintiff’s name is publicly available via court documents. As a standard policy, KNBA... Read more

Love Letters to Home: Katie Smith of Nome, Alaska WELCOME TO LOVE LETTERS TO HOME, where RAHI alumni share what they love about their community through a letter. This week, hear Nome’s own Katie Smith express her gratitude to the community for filling the stands at school sports and to her parents for their love and encouragement. Listen to... Read more

