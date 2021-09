Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Albies had a sacrifice fly in the first to give Atlanta a quick 1-0 lead and then later followed up a double by Freddie Freeman with a two-run homer in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1. The long ball was his 30th of the year and put him at 100 RBI for the season as he became the first-ever Atlanta second baseman to hit 30 long balls in a season. Albies does have seven home runs this month but is slashing just .230/.263/.527 with 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and 4:16 BB:K over 17 games.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO