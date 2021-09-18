Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane's agents this summer, but a deal was 'never close'... with the Blues boss believing the £150m Tottenham striker would join Manchester City instead

Fernandinho has revealed that Manchester City held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Mino Raiola about a potential transfer this summer.Ronaldo was at one point widely tipped to join Pep Guardiola’s side after making his desire to leave Juventus clear.He was subsequently persuaded to re-sign for Manchester United 12 years after leaving Old Trafford.However the Manchester City club captain has revealed how close his side were to securing Ronaldo’s signing.“I think there was a good, considerable chance,” Fernandinho told ESPN. “I think his agent was here at the club renewing the contracts of Ederson, Ruben Dias, seeing the situation of Bernardo...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO