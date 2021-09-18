CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane's agents this summer, but a deal was 'never close'... with the Blues boss believing the £150m Tottenham striker would join Manchester City instead

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club held talks with Harry Kane's representatives over a potential move this summer, but a deal was 'never close'. Tottenham striker Kane was locked in a lengthy transfer saga during the window after revealing he wanted to leave, with Manchester City also heavily interested.

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Fernandinho reveals how close Manchester City came to deal

Fernandinho has revealed that Manchester City held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Mino Raiola about a potential transfer this summer.Ronaldo was at one point widely tipped to join Pep Guardiola’s side after making his desire to leave Juventus clear.He was subsequently persuaded to re-sign for Manchester United 12 years after leaving Old Trafford.However the Manchester City club captain has revealed how close his side were to securing Ronaldo’s signing.“I think there was a good, considerable chance,” Fernandinho told ESPN. “I think his agent was here at the club renewing the contracts of Ederson, Ruben Dias, seeing the situation of Bernardo...
Thomas Tuchel
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: I'd never take anything from Lampard for last season's success

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he fully feels a Champions League winner. Tuchel took charge halfway through the campaign last season before leading Chelsea to the title. "It never was a problem for me to accept the work from Frank [Lampard] to get Chelsea out of the group stage," he replied at today's presser for their clash with Zenit tomorrow night.
Tribal Football

Man City go cold on Tottenham striker Kane

Manchester City are dropping their interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane. City were desperate for Kane to replace legendary front-man Sergio Aguero and personal terms were discussed, but chairman Daniel Levy blocked the move by standing firm at his £150m valuation. The Premier League champions settled for £100m man Jack...
ESPN

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel on Harry Kane to Man City saga: I expected him to leave

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he expected Harry Kane to join Manchester City this summer but insisted he is happy the striker remained at Tottenham Hotspur. Kane attempted to force through a move away from Spurs after becoming frustrated at a lack of silverware, but chairman Daniel Levy was reluctant to sell and no club proved willing to test his resolve over his £150 million valuation of the striker.
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: No comparing Lukaku and Spurs striker Kane

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says there's no comparing Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The two teams meet on Sunday. Comparing the two 28-year-olds Tuchel said: "There's one big similarity: they score decisive goals. 'They love scoring and they always have scored no matter the competition. "Apart from this...
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel jokes that he wouldn't have bothered trying to defend Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel joked he would have left defending against Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane to others if he had to face either of the star strike duo. Chelsea manager Tuchel, a former defender in Germany's second and third tiers before injury forced him into a premature retirement, said the prolific pair would have been out of his league had he been tasked with trying to stop them.
90min.com

Update on Harry Kane contract talks with Tottenham

Harry Kane is willing to sign a new contract, but has told Tottenham he wants clauses inserted in the deal that could allow him to leave in the future. However, sources have also told 90min that Spurs are not willing to entertain the idea of such clauses in a proposed new deal.
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo REFUSES to consider if he would swap Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku - but try as he might, the Tottenham boss cannot ignore the Belgian's impact at their London rivals

Nuno Espirito Santo was in no mood to take the bait. After Thursday’s punishing night in Rennes, when familiar issues resurfaced and two more players went lame, this was not the time for easy headlines or fantasy football. ‘Harry is an amazing player. I will only speak about my players,’...
