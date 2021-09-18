Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea held talks with Harry Kane's agents this summer, but a deal was 'never close'... with the Blues boss believing the £150m Tottenham striker would join Manchester City instead
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club held talks with Harry Kane's representatives over a potential move this summer, but a deal was 'never close'. Tottenham striker Kane was locked in a lengthy transfer saga during the window after revealing he wanted to leave, with Manchester City also heavily interested.www.chatsports.com
