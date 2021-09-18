Pleasanton events coming up

(PLEASANTON, TX) Live events are coming to Pleasanton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pleasanton:

Defensive Pistol I & II Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 980 Humble Camp Rd, Pleasanton, TX

The Defensive Pistol Course I concentrates on self and home defense (lecture) and will cover fundamentals of shooting and drills associated with that type of environment. The Defensive Pistol...

Muddy Princess San Antonio, TX Floresville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2066 County Road 405, Floresville, TX 78114

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Reagan Day Dinner featuring LTC Allen B. West keynote speaker. Ltd. seating FIRST COME FIRST SERVED! Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Pleasanton, TX

Fundraiser for the Atascosa County Republican Party. Keynote speaker LTC (Ret) Allen B. West

CPR AED and First Aid Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX

BasicPlus CPR, AED and First Aid for Adults Your Safety Department (Length: 4 hours) MEDIC First Aid BasicPlus CPR, AED, and First Aid for Adults is an objective-driven, skills based training program.

Crime Stoppers of Wilson County Golf Tournament Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Club Dr, Floresville, TX

REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8 AM SHOTGUN START AT 9 AM $80 per golfer or $300 per team includes golf cart, green fees, range balls, hospitality bags, and meal after the tournament. Golfers aged 65 and...