Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 2201 Grand ave, Waukegan, IL 60085
Bottle Stations 21 presented by iamthequeencity x 21DayParty x MaskOnPromotions
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085
Wub Life, Bass Station, & DubHub Presents: Vampa's Transylvania Tour at Bass Station Friday, November 5th!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085
Sound powered by HSD - Free Parking - 3 Stages - 2 Days - Full Production - 18+ - Special Guests
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 300 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085
Sábado 9 De Octubre Llega Grupo Bryndis Grupo Liberacion Carlos Catalan y Tropical panama
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 110 South Orchard Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085
Help us plant trees on the campus of Washington Elementary School!
