CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 6 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBRD4_0c0KGX7100

Bottle Stations 21

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2201 Grand ave, Waukegan, IL 60085

Bottle Stations 21 presented by iamthequeencity x 21DayParty x MaskOnPromotions

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuVyN_0c0KGX7100

Vampa [at] Bass Station 11/5

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Wub Life, Bass Station, & DubHub Presents: Vampa's Transylvania Tour at Bass Station Friday, November 5th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYCxV_0c0KGX7100

Dub Station Massacre ft. Shiverz, Phiso, Oddprophet, Jiqui + much more

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sound powered by HSD - Free Parking - 3 Stages - 2 Days - Full Production - 18+ - Special Guests

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAE4s_0c0KGX7100

Grupo Bryndis, Grupo Liberacion, Tropical Panama, Carlos Catalan

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sábado 9 De Octubre Llega Grupo Bryndis Grupo Liberacion Carlos Catalan y Tropical panama

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dSA6_0c0KGX7100

Tree Planting in Waukegan

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Orchard Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Help us plant trees on the campus of Washington Elementary School!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Government
Waukegan, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Live Events#Il Rrb#Bass Station#Vampa#Transylvania Tour#Sun Oct 10#Il 60085 Sound
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
62
Followers
239
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy