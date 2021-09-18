Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

Bottle Stations 21 Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2201 Grand ave, Waukegan, IL 60085

Bottle Stations 21 presented by iamthequeencity x 21DayParty x MaskOnPromotions

Vampa [at] Bass Station 11/5 Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Wub Life, Bass Station, & DubHub Presents: Vampa's Transylvania Tour at Bass Station Friday, November 5th!

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sound powered by HSD - Free Parking - 3 Stages - 2 Days - Full Production - 18+ - Special Guests

Grupo Bryndis, Grupo Liberacion, Tropical Panama, Carlos Catalan Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sábado 9 De Octubre Llega Grupo Bryndis Grupo Liberacion Carlos Catalan y Tropical panama

Tree Planting in Waukegan Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 South Orchard Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Help us plant trees on the campus of Washington Elementary School!