On Thursday morning Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell said that the plan was for Jesse Winker to play tonight in Triple-A with the Louisville Bats and then, if things went well, return to Cincinnati for the weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At 6pm on Thursday night the Louisville Bats posted their lineup and Jesse Winker was not in it. That meant two things: Jesse Winker had some kind of set back or Jesse Winker was coming back to Cincinnati because it didn’t make sense to risk anything. Jim Kelch, who is filling in for Louisville on the road this week as their broadcaster, had the good news, noting that Winker is heading back to Cincinnati and said “it’s time”.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO