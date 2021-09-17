The Prediction: Arkansas State

Something’s gotta give right? Arkansas State has a horrible defense, UW has a horrible offense. Arkansas State has one the best passing attacks in the game, UW has one of the best secondaries (or at least CB duos). They rely on an unconventional two quarterback system but both James Blackman and Layne Hatcher have thrived in this offense. Washington has been lights out in pass defense but have barely been challenged. Saturday should change that. Hopefully Arkansas State’s aggressiveness leads to the first turnovers of the season for the defense.