Montgomery County, PA

Seeking a Local Corn Maze? Montgomery County Has the Best in the Region

 9 days ago

Images via Merrymead Farm.

Looking for great fall-themed activities for you and your family? The best corn maze can be found in Montgomery County, and is not far from home, writes Lori McManus for Mommy Poppins.

Images via Merrymead Farm.

Merrymead Farm in Lansdale offers an engaging five-acre corn maze that is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the lighting of the Great Pumpkin on Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th

Also available is Moonlight Maze on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the youngest members of your family, there is a 700-foot cornstalk tunnel.

Harvest Festival weekends have even more to offer, including children’s games, great food like their ice cream and baked goods, moon bounces, and hayrides.

There is lite fare available, like hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, drinks, chips, and other snacks.

Keep an eye out for their Fall decor—they have everything you need to decorate your home or home office! They offer a huge variety of carving pumpkins, pie pumpkins, gourds, winter squash, straw bales, Indian corn, broom corn, and cornstalks.

The corn maze season begins on September 25.

Read more about the area’s best fall corn mazes in the Philadelphia region in Mommy Poppins.

