NFL

Miami Dolphins need to improve in these three areas

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball off to running back Myles Gaskin (37) against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Dolphins will need to improve as the...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
New York State
Beaumont Enterprise

Former Texan Will Fuller's Dolphins debut delayed by 'personal reasons'

Former Texans receiver Will Fuller was set to make his Miami Dolphins debut this week after serving the final week of his six-game suspension. Instead, Fuller is out for what the Dolphins are calling a "personal issue." "I had multiple conversations with him the past couple days and he’s definitely...
NFL
Yardbarker

What the Miami Dolphins are Saying About the Buffalo Bills

No member of the Miami Dolphins will forget the last time they played the Buffalo Bills, who romped to a 56-26 victory in the final game of last season. Not only did the Bills' offense dominate, but their special teams and defense each provided touchdowns before backup quarterback Matt Barkley entered and threw a 56-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis.
NFL
#Patriots#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Miami Dolphins
chatsports.com

What would constitute a “successful” season by the Miami Dolphins?

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports. I hate to get all First Takey with this headline, but as I’m sitting here watching Clemson...
NFL
cbs12.com

Two Miami Dolphins players placed on COVID list

Miami Gardens — The Miami Dolphins came back from a weekend off before the start of the regular season and had two players immediately land on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday morning. Starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen are on the COVID list ahead of the...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins working to find solution for left tackle crisis

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre is just as curious about who plays left tackle for the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots as you are. Jeanpierre is heading into this week’s practices still unsure about how he’s going to replace Austin Jackson, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday after producing a positive test. “I ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 regular season prediction hinges on many factors

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner. This will be an interesting year for the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: A quick look at week one of the regular season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts to a touchdown run by Myles Gaskin #37 (not pictured) against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Miami...
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: Ranking all 9 positions from worst to first

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Xavien Howard #25, Nik Needham #40, and Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate and interception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Is the secondary the...
NFL
Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins on a hot streak in this area, and it could keep paying dividends

Through the years, the Miami Heat has earned a reputation for developing players who were overlooked. They could fill a room with them, with Duncan Robinson emceeing, Udonis Haslem on drums, Ike Austin welcoming guests, Voshon Lenard serving appetizers and Kendrick Nunn behind the bar. But let’s give the Dolphins...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview this coming Sunday’s big game. We tell you what we expect to see on both sides of the ball. We give you our score predictions to close the show.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: 3 New England players that need to be accounted for

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A praying mantis sits atop a New England Patriots helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. The Miami Dolphins will begin their quest to return to postseason glory this...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL forecast: Take improved Patriots over Dolphins

The Patriots dealt Las Vegas sportsbooks their biggest loss of NFL Week 1 when they defeated the Dolphins 21-11 last season and covered as 7-point home favorites to start the post-Tom Brady era. New England quarterback Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns to outduel Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. A lot...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins week one defensive power rankings

The Miami Dolphins 2020 defense was amongst the best in the league, but who will lead the way in 2021?. The Miami Dolphins 2020 season ended with 10-wins and a victory shy of the postseason thanks in large part to the play of their defense. The 2021 version of the Miami Dolphins defense brings back a majority of the roster while adding small key pieces.
NFL

