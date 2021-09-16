Conshohocken Restaurants for When the Sun Goes Down & When the Sun Comes Up

Image via Pexels.

Conshohocken is a popular spot for dining when the sun goes down, as well as when the sun comes up, writes Katie Kohler for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s Montco Explorer.

The Skytop Garden at Great American Pub is great for drinks and rooftop dining, and especially on game day, when watching the Eagles at a rooftop bar is practically a requirement for a WIN!

Conshohocken restaurants like Coyote Crossing , Southern Cross Kitchen, and Pepperoncini are among the favorite places for dinner in Montgomery County.

Southern Cross offers comfort foods with Southern charm, while Coyote Crossing offers Authentic Mexican cuisine and the only true Mezcal drink menu around.

Conshohocken also has a great option for when the sun comes up. Brunch in Conshohocken at 521 Fayette Street serves up delicious breakfast and lunch.

According to their website , proprietors Danielle and John O’Brien met over 25 years at the LeBus Restaurant in Manayunk.

They dreamt about having their own restaurant and it became a reality with Brunch in Conshohocken opening in 2017.

Brunch makes fresh-squeezed Valencia orange juice and you can bring your own champagne to create your own mimosas.

Popular menu choices at Brunch include:

Churro French Toast : Batter-dipped LeBus brioche tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with Nutella and fresh strawberries.

Brunch offers indoor and outdoor seating in addition to takeout and catering.

There is even a “Brunch Pups” menu that has a Pup Cup (a cup of whipped cream topped with a milk bone) and a Puppy Platter (two scrambled eggs and turkey sausage links).

Read more about Conshohocken restaurants at Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board .