NBA

Jahlil Okafor Signing Non-Guaranteed Contract With Hawks

By Rory Maher
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor is signing with the Hawks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (via twitter). The contract will be non-guaranteed. In a follow-up tweet, Hawks beat reporter Chris Kirschner of The Athletic notes that Okafor and recently-signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who is also on a non-guaranteed deal, are the most likely candidates to claim the 15th and final spot on the team’s regular season roster.

The Spun

Hawks Are Reportedly Signing Former Nets Forward

The Atlanta Hawks got a good look at the Brooklyn Nets lineup during their games this past year. Ahead of the upcoming NBA season, they’re adding one former Brooklyn forward to their own ranks. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Hawks are signing small forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to...
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Sixers first-round pick signs with Atlanta Hawks

It was a busy day for a pair of former Process Sixers, including one who found a new home with the team that bounced the Sixers from the playoffs just months ago. Ex-Sixers wing and 2016 NBA Draft pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Nets, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported.
NBA
FanSided

Duke basketball stud Jahlil Okafor looking to join historic club

This upcoming NBA season could put former Duke basketball star Jahlil Okafor on an exclusive list. The NBA career of former Duke basketball champ Jahlil Okafor has not been as smooth as some envisioned after his exit from Durham after one season, but the former No. 3 overall pick has a chance to join an exclusive list next season.
NBA
All 76ers

NBA News: Nets Waive Jahlil Okafor After Trade With Pistons

Former Sixers center Jahlil Okafor is set to become a free agent once again. After short stints with the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets, the former third-overall pick landed with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2018 offseason, where he spent the next two seasons. After wrapping up his second...
NBA
Jahlil Okafor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Brooklyn Nets waive Jahlil Okafor

After acquiring Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor via trade from the Detroit Pistons, the Nets are now waiving Okafor. The 25-year-old big man is bound to get interest from various teams as a free agent, but it seemed like in Brooklyn a role could not be carved out for the Arizona native. Last season in Detroit, he averaged 5.4 PPG and 2.4 RPG in 12.9 MPG.
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

If the Atlanta Hawks learned anything last season, it's that depth is everything. So as the team prepares for training camp, they have added yet another player to their war chest of wings. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the team had signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nets waive former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor

The Nets have waived veteran center Jahlil Okafor, the team announced Thursday in a press release. Brooklyn acquired Okafor from the Pistons last week along with Sekou Doumbouya in the DeAndre Jordan trade. A former third overall pick, Okafor spent last season in Detroit, averaging 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds...
NBA
chatsports.com

Why the Memphis Grizzlies should take a chance on Jahlil Okafor

Jan 21, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Memphis Grizzlies are no strangers to taking a gamble on a player or giving them a...
NBA
#Hawks#Brooklyn
RealGM

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Hawks Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Luwawu-Cabarrot will have an opportunity to make the Atlanta roster during camp. Luwawu-Cabarrot spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
chatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Does Jahlil Okafor have a real chance at a roster spot?

The Atlanta Hawks have been carrying an open roster spot for much of the offseason. At a time when teams are filling theirs, and the media is overreacting accordingly, Travis Schlenk has made it clear they are comfortable riding into the season with 14 players on guaranteed contracts. On Thursday,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Duke basketball: Jahlil Okafor does not get chance at title with Nets

Former Duke basketball center Jahlil Okafor (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) Former Duke basketball champ Jahlil Okafor did not get the chance to win a title with the Nets. As rocky as Jahlil Okafor‘s NBA career has been, it finally looked like things were going to turn around for the former Duke basketball champion until they didn’t.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Powell, Hawks, Unseld Jr.

Kasib Powell has been named the Heat’s new G League head coach, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that Powell has been promoted from assistant coach. The Skyforce didn’t participate at the Orlando bubble last season. “I’m honored to be named head coach...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Jahlil Okafor

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Peachtree Hoops is previewing each potential member of the Atlanta Hawks’ roster. Today, we look at Jahlil Okafor, a recently signed backup center who may or may not make the team out of camp. In the most recent move by Atlanta Hawks, they signed Jahlil...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Rockets, John Wall Agree To Hold Him Out Of Games, Seek Trade

2:42pm: The Rockets don’t want to give up any first-round picks in a Wall trade, according to MacMahon. Realistically, the only way for Houston to avoid attaching a first-rounder would be to take back one or two unwanted contracts in the deal. MacMahon adds that the Rockets wouldn’t want to...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Petar Bozic

The Spurs have a new G League coach in Petar Bozic, according to a press release from the Austin Spurs. Bozic spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach for the G League franchise. Before coming to Austin, he served as head coach of Partizan in his home country of Serbia from 2015-16.
NBA

