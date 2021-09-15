CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Café Cecilia

By Jake Missing
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a moment, as we ummed and ahhed between ordering rabbit pasta or steak and chips at Café Cecilia, when we remembered, with the help of some warm and understanding words and a white port and tonic, that you should always follow your gut. And when your gut tells you that you should go for the onglet with peppercorn sauce and chips, you listen. Just as we'd listened when it told us to come back to the new daytime London Fields restaurant for lunch having had a black pudding breakfast there the same morning. Despite its location in a slick new build and its cool marble white interior, there’s an unmistakeable warmth about Café Cecilia. It’s in the fizzing green peppercorn sauce, it’s in the present and always-pleasant staff, and it’s in a menu that leads with Guinness bread and butter. Before opening his own place, head chef Max Rocha had stints at the River Cafe as well as St. John Bread and Wine, while manager Kate Towers came from Rochelle Canteen. But even without that kind of CV, your gut will more than likely tell you to spend spend all morning, day and, when it opens for dinner, night here.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli’s new Latin café and cevicheria called Calle Sol has expanded its hours for lunch on weekends. The Thomas Avenue restaurant is located in the former NC Red and Penguin space. [Related Axios story: The iconic Penguin sign will be removed and relocated] What to expect: Calle Sol has a casual café vibe […] The post Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Infatuation

Sidechick

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Delivery Drinking Good Wine Literally Everyone Takeaway. One moment you’re chilling in the playground with your imaginary pet dragon and the next you’re trying not to cry into your flat white because you forgot the name of the home secretary in front of your boss. Us humans refer to this magical process as ‘growing up’. We prefer to think of it as being dragged, kicking and screaming, away from the sweet age of Dairylea Lunchables innocence and into permanent caffeine addiction. But there are some undeniable perks of adulthood - unlimited self-imposed sugar, double beds, significantly less bed wetting - and no one understands this more than Sidechick, a restaurant that is making the comfort chicken of your childhood but for certified grown-ups.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebitemag.com

CREAMS CAFÉ

PREPARE TO BE BOWLED OVER: CREAMS CAFÉ LAUNCHES DESSERT POKE BOWL. UK favourite Creams Café is set to break dessert based-boundaries once more, with its brand-new Dessert Poke Bowl, a sweet switch-up of the classic foodie favourite. Joining the impressive roster of fabulously flamboyant desserts, this innovative new treat will be available in-store and for delivery nationwide from 2nd September.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gazab

If Dhamaka is the special occasion, go-all-out Indian spot on the LES, Gazab should be your destination for a casual weeknight dinner. Some of the standout dishes include spicy parsi lamb salli boti that has falling-apart chunks of meat swimming in a rich tomato-based gravy, kale-spinach paneer, and small plates of charcoal-grilled, juicy chicken tikka. Most entrees are under $25 and the dining room usually isn’t too busy. The next time you’re thoroughly craving biryani (and don’t feel like existing in public for more than 20 minutes), stop by for a takeout order.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
The Infatuation

Crome

This all-day spot on James Street specialises in French Toast, and by that we mean the menu is literally just French toast, both savoury and sweet, and it’s the place you’ll be grateful for when you’re walking around Oxford Street after dinner looking for a sit-down dessert, or when you get a salted caramel French toast craving any time of the day. The space is small but mighty, with sofa seating, neon signs, and towers of French toast. Yes, it's all very Instagrammable, but it’s also a lot more than that. The thick slices of toast are fried in butter, while maintaining a perfectly fluffy centre, and then topped with things like caramelised banana and biscoff spread, or stuffed with Nutella and topped with brownie pieces and caramel popcorn. Yes, it’s OTT, and yes, it’s delicious.
RESTAURANTS
fwtx.com

Meet the 4 Sisters Who Run TCU-Area Bakery, Café 4

Depending on when you go to Café 4, you may have the option to get a macaron, a dainty sandwich, or a freshly made plate of biryani. So goes a typical day at this unique bakery and restaurant on Park Hill Drive, near TCU. Run by a quartet of sisters, the café offers sweets and pastries in the morning and afternoon; a lunch and brunch menu with sandwiches, salads, and soups; and, once a week, a full Indian dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Okawari

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Eating At The Bar Lunch. This Japanese cafe in SoMa has many things going for it: a relaxed energy, quick and friendly service, and excellent options for a casual, mid-week lunch (they’re closed on weekends). That’s why, when you arrive, you’ll see indoor and outdoor tables filled with people on their lunch breaks, solo diners settling into a corner seat with a book, or friends grabbing a quick bite to eat. One look around the plant-filled, minimalist space and you’ll want to hunker down too, whether it’s with a spicy tuna rice bowl or a chicken katsu sandwich that literally gives us butterflies.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Veeray Da Dhaba

Veeray De Dhaba’s tiffin lunch specials are some of the best deals you can find in the East Village. For $16 (or $18 if you want tandoori), you’ll get a combo of five different dishes including a lamb or chicken entree of the day, vegetable dish of the day, richly spiced dal, fluffy basmati rice, and a side of naan. We’ve tried the creamy butter chicken and spicy lamb curry, and both come with a hearty helping of meat. To the point where you could easily turn these combos into two meals. For dinner, try the goat biryani - it’s super fragrant and the meat is extra tender on the bone.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Food Drink#London Fields#Rochelle Canteen
The Infatuation

Mictlan Mexico

If you’re looking for vegan Mexican food on the LES, try Mictalan Mexcio. It’s in the former Fat Radish space on Orchard Street and has a relatively spacious dining room in the back of the restaurant. Stick with the vegan options, like the quesadilla with vegan chorizo, cheese, and chile pasilla mayonnaise - the tortilla is large and crispy and something you won’t want to stop eating. Some other dishes, like the underseasoned ceviche and dry chicken fajitas, should be skipped.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Asadero Chikali

While most of the city is either sleeping or suffering through some 7am workout class they pretend to like, Asadero Chikali is busy preparing a variety of warm stews for early morning tacos. Mornings at this East LA food truck consist of delicious tacos de guisado that leave us breaking a healthy sweat at 10am (kinda like that 7am cycling class). These perfect breakfast tacos come with the truck’s handmade flour tortillas and include fillings like shredded beef with roasted potatoes, chicharron cooked in tangy salsa, and spicy Mexican chorizo with scrambled eggs. You can also enjoy the same tortillas with a classic Norteño carne asada, which comes well seasoned with a nice smoky flavor from the grill. But a carne asada pitstop at Chikali wouldn’t be complete without a cheesy vampiro - corn tortillas that get grilled into a crispy disc before receiving handfuls of melty cheese and more grilled tender asada on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

13 Spots For A Laid Back Date

There’s an art to the perfect date. Pick a place too ritzy and you come on quite strong, not to mention you’ve set a very dangerous precedent; take a risk on a hole-in-the-wall and your odds of a second date could be down the toilet. When it comes to date spots, we look for something casually cool: good drinks, a fun atmosphere, and delicious food. Together with Monkey Shoulder, we’re helping you Stick It To Stuck Up on your next date, with these easygoing NYC spots for a non-stuffy date. Order something to eat, some Monkey Shoulder whisky to go with it, and get to know your date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Prael

Prael has been open for over 20 years, but isn’t quite as well-known as some of the bigger names in nearby Thai Town. Consider this your chance to remedy that, because this Melrose Hill spot is serving some of the spiciest and most memorable Thai food anywhere in LA. Similarly to Jitlada, Prael has a large menu filled with dishes you can find on menus across town. Also similarly, you want to order the dishes that you can’t . Take the gang pah, an herbaceous, clear broth curry packed with bamboo, eggplant, and chili, or the kanom jeen numya, a rice noodle dish topped with a sweet, bright yellow fish curry. We also love the earthy, gelatinous gravy of the lard na, and the fried shrimp rolls, which come with a perfectly-crunchy exterior, yet a spongy interior that pops with each bite. Prael has a well-oiled takeout situation, but spending a meal eating inside their charming dining room adorned with portraits of Thai royalty and muay Thai posters is definitely worth your time.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Listening Room At The Exchange

The Listening Room is a new bar and listening cafe in the Loop. What’s a listening cafe, you ask? Taken from their website, it’s “a clubby dining experience with a state-of-the-art audio experience.” As it turns out, it’s not very clubby - it’s more of an upscale cafe that works for a casual date night. And the food is quite good. The menu has dishes like tender chicken thighs with crispy skin, mac and cheese that gets melted raclette poured over it tableside, and some roasted carrots served with a fluffy coconut mousse and topped with peanuts. The “listening” part really just means that the sound quality is really great, and the music genre changes, so call ahead to see what they’re playing before you visit.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Salmon & Salmon

While many of Miami’s Peruvian restaurants have adopted the more recent style of Peruvian dining, Salmon & Salmon continues to follow the older Limeño spots that modeled themselves on classic European-style restaurants while serving typical Creole dishes. A meal here starts with warm rolls and a small bowl of nutty homemade ají sauce. A causa appetizer follows the traditional recipe but is elegantly plated - the potato and seafood cake is molded in a flower shape and served on a bed of lettuce with squiggles of sweet and creamy salsa golf - and steak dishes are accompanied by carved potato flowers. However, the chicharrón de pescado appetizer might be the best thing here: a mountain of breaded and fried fish chunks crowned with a tangle of sarsa criolla. As an entrée, you should ask for the off-menu combo of lomo saltado on top of a massive plate of tacu tacu, a crispy fried rice and bean cake.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Mr. & Mrs. Bun

Peruvian sandwiches are a thing of beauty. They may look simple, but the combination of country ham or crispy pork belly on a warm roll with some sarsa criolla just can’t be beat. Mr. & Mrs. Bun in West Kendall continues the tradition of the “sánguche” while adding their own creative touches and a little bit of Miami flair. The husband and wife team scrap the traditional pan francés rolls in favor of their own homemade creation. Stick to the classics here, like their butifarra made with homemade Peruvian-style country ham that’s been marinated for 48 hours. The comforting triple sandwich - a triple-decker egg, tomato, and avocado on homemade pan de molde bread - is also excellent and brings me back to nibbling sanguchitos on a park bench in Miraflores. Simply put, this place makes the best Peruvian pan de molde bread in Miami, and the homemade mayo that keeps the triple together really distinguishes it from anywhere else in town.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

L’arte Bianco Bakery

We Peruvians love our bread and are used to having it every day for breakfast, snacks, and accompanying lunch and dinner. While there aren’t very many Peruvian bakeries in South Florida (and the few that exist mainly specialize in pastries), Kendall’s L’Arte Bianco Bakery fills the void. This is perhaps the only place in all of South Florida where you can regularly buy pan francés rolls, the daily bread of Lima that is said to be the model for a perfectly shaped butt: round with a deep crease down the middle. I typically get at least a dozen to keep in my freezer, and after a few minutes in the toaster oven, you’ll get the crispy crust and soft inside that make this bread a beloved mainstay on Limeños’ tables. The chancay bread here is also excellent - soft and sweet, these eggy rolls feature just a hint of aniseed and make really great hamburger buns.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

While the menu at this Kendall spot is extensive, it’s hard to get past the list of ceviches, which are not only perfectly prepared but also include some really fun creations that showcase regional Peruvian flavors. El charapa, for example, is a nod to the Peruvian Amazon and is seasoned with saw tooth coriander, a favorite herb from the area. In the middle of the bowl is a traditional Amazonian plantain and pork rind ball called a tacacho (kind of like mofongo), which you should break apart and use to soak up the leche de tigre from the ceviche. There are also other imaginative options like a triple-layered parfait ceviche and even deep-fried ceviche croquettes. Additionally, this is one of the best places in Miami for affordable ceviche, all of which come in under $20.
RESTAURANTS
columbusunderground.com

First Look: Chocolate Café Express

Chocolate Café Express is sweetening up South High Street in the Brewery District. But there’s plenty more than the name might imply, with a menu that also includes light, fast lunch options for the neighborhood and (near) Downtown crowd. An expansion of Fifth by Northwest’s Chocolate Café, the express setup...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chifa Du Kang

Peru has one of the largest Chinese immigrant populations in Latin America, and Lima has one of the region’s largest Chinatowns. It’s no wonder, then, that Chinese food has influenced Peruvian cooking in a pretty major way. Dishes like lomo and chaufa (fried rice) have Chinese roots and are mainstays at many Peruvian restaurants. However, there is a whole category of Peruvian-Chinese food called chifa, and Chifa Du Kang is the place in Miami to sample this unique hybrid style of cooking. The chi jau kai, a dish of boneless fried chicken drenched in a black bean and five spice gravy, is the first thing to order at this casual Bird Road spot. The chicken is crisp on the outside and super juicy on the inside, while the sauce is complex from the fermented black beans and warm spices. To counter the saltiness, pair this dish with kam lu wantan - crunchy fried wontons topped with a combination of proteins, veggies, and boiled quail’s eggs in a sweet and sour tamarind sauce.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sanamluang Café

When you don’t want the night to end quite yet, but you’re done drinking, the answer is always Sanamluang. Sure, there are other Thai spots in East Hollywood that stay open even later (Sanamluang is currently operating till 1am), but the food here doesn’t sacrifice quality for convenience. Sit in the strip mall parking lot under the glow of neon lights, and order tender duck curry, lard nah, and a huge portions of tom yum in the wee hours of the morning. The meat in every dish, especially the noodles, is always juicy, the vegetables vibrant, and the service fast. We also are firm believers that the Sanamluang noodle soup cures your hangovers before they have a chance to hit.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
562
Followers
3K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy