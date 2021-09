It’s been a long time since the Detroit Pistons were good, or even interesting, so many of their old rivalries have died out. With so many players changing teams in the modern NBA, it’s hard to form rivalries that last. Couple that with the fact that today’s players all know each other and often grow up playing together, and the league is nothing like it was during the 1980’s and 90’s, when teams legitimately hated one another.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO