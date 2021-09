After narrowly missing out on wooing Paul Millsap, the Bulls moved on to fill their final roster spots by signing veteran wing Stanley Johnson and power forward Alize Johnson. Stanley Johnson, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft, owns career averages of 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over six seasons with the Pistons, Pelicans and Raptors. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 61 games, including 13 starts for Toronto last season. His signing was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago by a league source.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO