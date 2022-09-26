This MasterClass Deal Gets You a Subscription from Just $4 a Month

MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription).

MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription ), and the site was offering a two-for-one deal for the holidays. Though the offer has since expired, there are still ways to score a MasterClass deal or discount, including a promo that gets you a subscription for as low as $4/month per person.

The trick: sign up for one of the MasterClass group plans, which are even further discounted right now. In fact, you can pick up a Duo or Family plan for up to 30% off.

What Are the Best MasterClass Deals? Pricing, Discounts

An annual subscription MasterClass currently costs $180 (or $15/month). That’s cheaper than a premium Netflix subscription and in-line with the popular $14 Disney+ Bundle deal . The $180 price gets you unlimited access on one device.

A better value is to subscribe to MasterClass’ “ MasterClass Duo ” plan, which gets you access to the platform from two devices and costs just $20 a month. Split between two users, that works out to just $10/month for each person — a $5 savings.

The best MasterClass deal for 2022 though is to subscribe to the site’s “ MasterClass Family ” plan, which you can split between six devices . The Family plan is currently on sale for just $276 a year (or $23/month). Split between six people, and the hack works out to less than $4/month for each user.

The “MasterClass Family” plan lets you access the service from six different devices at the same time, and you don’t have to all be watching the same thing. The plan also lets you download course videos and material to read and watch offline.

Another way to score a MasterClass discount: sign up for a group rate through the “MasterClass for Businesses” program , which gets you 5% to 35% off an annual MasterClass membership. You can get a group discount for teams of five to 20 people; use the deal to gift memberships to customers and employees, or to help train and motivate your team (say, if you work for a restaurant or in a sporting league).

If you have more than 20 people that want to sign up for MasterClass, the site also offers special business discounts, with additional perks and benefits. You’ll have to contact their sales team for full details. In general though, the more people on your team, the higher the discount — no promo code needed.

How Does MasterClass Work?

Since its launch in 2015, MasterClass has become the gold standard for not only learning specific skills online but also getting insight from the experts who do it best. The site has over 150 courses (and counting), and you’ll recognize almost every instructor. Standout courses include filmmaking from Martin Scorsese , singing from Christina Aguilera or Mariah Carey , personal branding from Kris Jenner , and entrepreneurship from Richard Branson .

Some new additions to MasterClass’s ever-growing course catalog include leadership with Indra Nooyi , songwriting with John Legend , and Philanthropy with Melinda French Gates .

Designed for beginners, MasterClass courses center on video lectures that are broken up into short, digestible blocks to watch on your own time. These lectures can be streamed on your phone, laptop, tablet, or streaming device, making it easy to get a lesson in whenever you can (say, on your lunch break or while traveling).

In addition to the video lectures, MasterClass courses also typically have workbook and community interaction aspects that let you practice skills learned and share work with other students.

Recently, MasterClass also launched “ Sessions ” — a more intensive type of course that lasts 30 days, starts on a set date, and involves more hands-on work and feedback from peers. You still get well-known, highly-successful instructors, with Sessions like video production with Marques Brownlee, negotiation with Chris Voss, and photography with Petra Collins.

Whether you’re considering MasterClass for yourself, your family, or your team, be sure to check out the platform’s group deals . See the full MasterClass promotion details here .

