ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This MasterClass Deal Gets You a Subscription from Just $4 a Month

By Brandt Ranj and Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXqo9_0bw1oSri00

MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription).

MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription ), and the site was offering a two-for-one deal for the holidays. Though the offer has since expired, there are still ways to score a MasterClass deal or discount, including a promo that gets you a subscription for as low as $4/month per person.

The trick: sign up for one of the MasterClass group plans, which are even further discounted right now. In fact, you can pick up a Duo or Family plan for up to 30% off.

Buy MasterClass Annual Subscription $180

What Are the Best MasterClass Deals? Pricing, Discounts

An annual subscription MasterClass currently costs $180 (or $15/month). That’s cheaper than a premium Netflix subscription and in-line with the popular $14 Disney+ Bundle deal . The $180 price gets you unlimited access on one device.

A better value is to subscribe to MasterClass’ “ MasterClass Duo ” plan, which gets you access to the platform from two devices and costs just $20 a month. Split between two users, that works out to just $10/month for each person — a $5 savings.

Buy MasterClass Duo Subscription $20/month

The best MasterClass deal for 2022 though is to subscribe to the site’s “ MasterClass Family ” plan, which you can split between six devices . The Family plan is currently on sale for just $276 a year (or $23/month). Split between six people, and the hack works out to less than $4/month for each user.

The “MasterClass Family” plan lets you access the service from six different devices at the same time, and you don’t have to all be watching the same thing. The plan also lets you download course videos and material to read and watch offline.

Buy MasterClass Family Subscription $276

Another way to score a MasterClass discount: sign up for a group rate through the “MasterClass for Businesses” program , which gets you 5% to 35% off an annual MasterClass membership. You can get a group discount for teams of five to 20 people; use the deal to gift memberships to customers and employees, or to help train and motivate your team (say, if you work for a restaurant or in a sporting league).

If you have more than 20 people that want to sign up for MasterClass, the site also offers special business discounts, with additional perks and benefits. You’ll have to contact their sales team for full details. In general though, the more people on your team, the higher the discount — no promo code needed.

Get the MasterClass group discount here

How Does MasterClass Work?

Since its launch in 2015, MasterClass has become the gold standard for not only learning specific skills online but also getting insight from the experts who do it best. The site has over 150 courses (and counting), and you’ll recognize almost every instructor. Standout courses include filmmaking from Martin Scorsese , singing from Christina Aguilera or Mariah Carey , personal branding from Kris Jenner , and entrepreneurship from Richard Branson .

Some new additions to MasterClass’s ever-growing course catalog include leadership with Indra Nooyi , songwriting with John Legend , and Philanthropy with Melinda French Gates .

Related: Kris Jenner Serves Up Reality Check in New MasterClass

Designed for beginners, MasterClass courses center on video lectures that are broken up into short, digestible blocks to watch on your own time. These lectures can be streamed on your phone, laptop, tablet, or streaming device, making it easy to get a lesson in whenever you can (say, on your lunch break or while traveling).

In addition to the video lectures, MasterClass courses also typically have workbook and community interaction aspects that let you practice skills learned and share work with other students.

Recently, MasterClass also launched “ Sessions ” — a more intensive type of course that lasts 30 days, starts on a set date, and involves more hands-on work and feedback from peers. You still get well-known, highly-successful instructors, with Sessions like video production with Marques Brownlee, negotiation with Chris Voss, and photography with Petra Collins.

Whether you’re considering MasterClass for yourself, your family, or your team, be sure to check out the platform’s group deals . See the full MasterClass promotion details here .

Buy MasterClass Annual Subscription $180

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What Streaming Service Is Tops With Viewers? It All Depends On Your Age

What are people watching online these days and what streaming service are they using? Unsurprisingly, the answers vary depending on age. A new report from Variety VIP+ finds that viewers in the 15 to 29-year-old range prefer streaming content on YouTube, Netflix and TikTok, followed by Hulu. Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook are next on their go-to streaming list before Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime round out the top ten. Related: Hulu’s Live TV Promo Saves You $60 On Your First Three Months Those in the 30 to 44-year-old range rank Netflix as their most popular streaming destination followed by YouTube, Facebook, Hulu...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Deals Do Come True: This New Bundle Promotion Gets You Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for Free

Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for about the same price you’d pay for a cold brew and a sandwich. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start streaming new releases like Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, plus upcoming, highly anticipated sequels like Hocus Pocus 2.  What’s the Best Disney+ Deal? If you haven’t signed up for a Disney+ subscription just yet, you’re in luck: Though Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison

But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
MUSIC
Android Authority

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

You can get the job done in less than a minute. If you don’t want to use Amazon’s Music Unlimited service anymore, canceling it is a pretty straightforward process. It only takes a minute or two and there are multiple ways of doing it, depending on where you signed up for it.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Petra Collins
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Leighton Meester
Person
Marques Brownlee
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name

In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Electronics Deals#Disney Bundle
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Taylor Hale Makes ‘Big Brother’ History as First Black Woman to Win: ‘I Am Not A Victim, I Am A Victor’

Taylor Hale’s resilience carried her straight across the finish line to a historic moment as the first Black woman to be named the winner of Big Brother, CBS’s surveillance-based reality competition series. Hale, who was targeted with bullying and microaggressions from other houseguests early in the show’s 24th season, took home a whopping $800,000 cash prize after scoring the win over Monte Taylor in the finale. As the first winner to have also won “America’s Favorite Houseguest,” which boosted her earnings by $50,000, Hale made it to the final two alongside Taylor, marking the first time a Black man and...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters Open Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Show With Joan Jett

Foo Fighters are in the midst of honoring their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a tribute concert in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The lineup includes a bevy of Hawkins’ musician friends, some of whom performed at their tribute to him in London earlier in the month. But before the festivities got underway, the band addressed the audience. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said. “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

Not a Big Happy Family: ‘Barney’ Doc Explores the Hatred and Threats the Show Faced

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Madison Pettis all got their start on Barney and Friends. But the show and its creators got to witness a much darker side of the “I love you”-singing dinosaur, thanks to those who spewed hate for the beloved character, as a new docuseries addresses. I Love You, You Hate Me — which covers the rumor mill, threats, and disdain the dinosaur character faced — shared its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer features interviews with actors who portrayed the purple dinosaur, including Bob West, along with other folks who worked on the show, and pop culture...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone has postponed his show at TD Garden in Boston tonight, Sept. 24, following being hospitalized. He announced the news in an Instagram story. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. He added that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for when the concert is rescheduled. “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

LAPD Names Person of Interest in Shooting Death of PnB Rock

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of rapper PnB Rock, who has shot to death during a robbery attempt at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Police named Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in finding the person of interest; Trone has not yet been apprehended, and police consider him “armed and dangerous.” The LAPD believes Trone was the gunman in the Sept. 12 murder of the Philadelphia rapper born Rakim Allen, KTLA reported. Additionally, Trone’s 17-year-old son was arrested for serving as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

John Easterling Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘Every Day With Olivia There Was A Hint Of Magic’

Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, is celebrating what would have been the singer’s 74th birthday by looking back on the many years they shared together before her death in August. In a lengthy tribute post shared on Instagram, Easterling recalled the first time he took Newton-John on vacation for her birthday, whisking her off to the Out Islands of the Bahamas for a week-long stay in a secluded house only accessible by boat. “There are so many islands there you almost always have an island in sight when you’re out on your boat,” he wrote. “It was private, it was wonderful,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jeff Tweedy Joins Norah Jones to Talk Hardcore Fans and Live Performances on ‘Playing Along’ Debut Podcast Episode

Norah Jones debuted her podcast Playing Along with a musical conversation featuring her first guest Jeff Tweedy. The Wilco frontman spent over an hour with the host discussing hardcore fanbases and live performances, during which the pair also transformed a five-song set of songs as duets. “I love playing music with people, and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Norah shared. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is back this October, but there are already a bunch of deals live right leading up to it. Below, we’ve highlighted the best early Prime Day deals, from heavily discounted tech to marked-down kitchen appliances. Related: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Date, Time, Top Discounts, Deals Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop These Early Deals? While you do need an Amazon Prime account to shop the 48-hour main event in October some of the early deals leading up to Prime Day are actually available to non-Prime subscribers too. We’ll also be rounding...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

81K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy